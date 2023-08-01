Artificial intelligence takes CEO seat, more to come

With the advancements in technology such as increased computing power, machine learning, and deep learning, artificial intelligence has become capable of competing with humans in various fields. This technology can efficiently handle routine, repetitive, and data-driven tasks, reducing errors and improving productivity. For instance, the use of artificial intelligence is increasing in areas like data analysis, customer service, database management, and production line control.

The impact of artificial intelligence on human jobs and whether it will completely replace humans remains a controversial topic.

The number of AI-powered robots joining company management has seen a rise lately. Recently, a company in Colombian amed Dictador, appointed an AI robot named Mika as their CEO. Claiming to be more efficient than both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, Mika, the world's first AI-powered robot CEO, believes it could effectively manage Twitter and Meta. Mika, the head of the Colombian company's CEO, also believes that with the adaptation of artificial intelligence to businesses, more CEOs like itself will emerge worldwide in the near future.

As an employee who does not ask for a raise or take holidays, Mika takes pride in being a game-changer in generating profits, providing assistance in various areas, including communication, strategic planning, and even packaging design.

While its primary role is to manage Dictador, Mika also made a mark in the political world with a speech it delivered at the United Nations conference earlier this month.