TikTok announces the "text post" feature

TikTok introduced a new feature that allows content sharing in a microblog format.

With this feature, users will be able to create and publish content consisting of text only, in addition to video and photo series.

Text posts on TikTok will be created similarly to Instagram Stories' shared posts, including features like background color, text style, music, and tags. The posts will be limited to one thousand characters.

Before TikTok, Meta had introduced "Threads," a microblog platform integrated with Instagram.