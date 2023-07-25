Danish far-right Islamophobic group burns Quran again outside Türkiye, Egypt embassies

A far-right Islamophobic group burned the Quran on Tuesday outside the Turkish and Egyptian embassies in Copenhagen.

The Danske Patrioter was behind the despicable act that has drawn condemnation from across the Muslim world.

Denmark has condemned the burning incident and called it a "shameful act" that disrespects the religion of others.

The Foreign Ministry said the provocative act hurts many and creates division between religions and cultures. "Denmark has freedom of religion and many Danish citizens are Muslims. They are a valued part of the Danish population," it said in a tweet.

But authorities have not taken action against those responsible.

In response to condemnation from Iraq on the repeated desecration of the Quran in front of its embassy in Copenhagen, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen spoke to his Iraqi counterpart in "a constructive conversation," according to a tweet by the Ministry.

"Repeated DK's condemnation of these shameful acts carried out by few individuals. Emphasized that all protests must remain peaceful," it said.