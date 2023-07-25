Russian military delegation arrives in North Korea

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting with graduates of Higher military schools at the Kremlin in Moscow on June 21, 2023. (AFP file photo)

The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday a delegation headed by Minister Sergey Shoygu arrived in North Korea to participate in celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Korean people in the Patriotic Liberation War.

North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam arrived at the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport to personally welcome Shoygu, it said in a statement.

"This visit will contribute to strengthening Russian-North Korean military ties and will be an important stage in the development of cooperation between the two countries," the ministry added.