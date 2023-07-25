Türkiye condemns in 'strongest possible terms' Quran burnings in Denmark

Türkiye on Tuesday condemned the latest in a string of Quran burnings in front of its embassy in Denmark.

"After the events that took place yesterday, we condemn in the strongest possible terms the continued attacks in Copenhagen against our holy book, the Quran, including one today (July 25) in front of our embassy," the Foreign Ministry stressed in a statement.

"The fact that the Danish authorities persistently turn a blind eye to these attacks and provide protection to these provocations shows that they do not see the peril of the consequences that incidents might cause," the statement added.

"Such attacks not only offend billions of Muslims, but also harm social peace and the culture of coexistence," the ministry underlined.

Ankara also called on Danish authorities to "take the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of this hate crime."

A far-right Islamophobic group known as the Danske Patrioter desecrated copies of the Muslim holy book on Tuesday and Monday outside the Turkish, Egyptian, and Iraqi embassies in Copenhagen.

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning or desecration, or attempts to do so, by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries.