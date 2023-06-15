LAST VIEW OF MARKER BAND VALLEY ON MARS CAPTURED IN IMAGE BY NASAS CURIOSITY ROVER

The Curiosity rover's postcard from Mars shows the captivating beauty of Marker Band Valley in the contrasting morning and afternoon lighting conditions.



The image, created by merging two panoramas captured on April 8, 2023, provides intricate details of the scene as observed by Curiosity.



The postcard view reveals the different shadows cast by the morning and afternoon sun, offering a unique perspective of the Martian landscape. The image was processed to add blue for the morning sky and a yellow tint for the afternoon view.



Taken over a decade after its landing on Mars, the picture depicts Curiosity's viewpoint from the side of Mount Sharp, a 3-mile-high Martian mountain within Gale Crater.



Beyond the rover's tracks lies Marker Band Valley, an area in the "sulfate-bearing region" where Curiosity previously discovered evidence of an ancient lake that existed billions of years ago.



The image also features key components of the Curiosity rover, including its three antennas, nuclear power source, and Radiation Assessment Detector (RAD).



The RAD instrument, represented as a white circle in the lower right of the image, collects data about the radiation environment on Mars, which is essential for NASA's future manned missions to the planet.



The postcard provides not only a stunning visual representation of Mars' surface and geological formations but also valuable scientific insights into its environment and potential habitability.







