Russia has 'close relations' with Türkiye, finance minister says

Russia has "close relations" with Türkiye, the country's finance minister said on Thursday, expressing belief that it will continue in the future.

"We have close relations with Türkiye and I am sure that this relationship will continue in the future," Anton Siluanov told Anadolu on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia.

He further said that Ankara is an economic and commercial partner of Moscow.

"We have seen that Türkiye has shown itself to be a fighter in those economic restrictions that are imposed throughout the world not only on our country."

The 26th SPIEF forum kicked off on Wednesday in Russia's port city of St. Petersburg under the theme of "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations."

The annual gathering brings together business leaders, scientists, entrepreneurs, politicians, and public figures to discuss key issues both in the Russian and global economy.

The major business event has been held annually since 1997.

Since 2005, it has been held under the auspices and with the participation of the Russian president.