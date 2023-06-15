Swiss Ambassador to Ankara summoned to Ministry of Foreign Affairs over provocative actions directed at Erdoğan

According to diplomatic sources, Swiss Ambassador to Ankara, Jean Daniel Ruch, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Mehmet Kemal Bozay , Deputy Minister and Ambassador for EU Affairs, in response to the incident involving the burning of a model and the display of a banner targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Zurich.



During the meeting, Ambassador Ruch was firmly reminded that such provocative actions directed at President Erdoğan are completely unacceptable.



The Turkish authorities underlined that such provocative acts should not be tolerated and called for an investigation to be launched promptly to identify the individuals responsible and take appropriate actions.

This diplomatic summoning reflects Türkiye's firm stance against actions that disrespect its leaders and its commitment to upholding diplomatic norms.



The Turkish government expects that necessary measures will be taken to address the incident and prevent the recurrence of such provocative acts in the future.









