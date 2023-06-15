Zelenskyy asks for arms deliveries in speech to Swiss parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday afternoon addressed the Swiss parliament, stressing the importance of solidarity and the value of freedom while requesting arms deliveries from Switzerland.

In his country's fight against the "Russian aggressor," Ukraine needs the maximum cohesion of all who share the values of freedom and the rule of law, Zelenskyy said in his speech via video link.

Zelenskyy reminded the Swiss parliament of his country's request for weapons. Ukraine, he said, needs weapons in order to re-establish itself as a ground of peace.

Peace is at the heart of these values, he said, adding that Ukraine has never been a source of aggression. Even today, Ukraine is a "territory of peace," according to him.

"We defend peace for our children," Ukraine's president said, blaming Russia alone for bringing the country to war.

He thanked Switzerland for not being indifferent to Ukraine and for sanctions against Russia, including asset freezes, and every weapon unit that would assist his country in ending the war.

In his speech, he slammed Russia for allegedly carrying out drone and missile attacks on civilian targets in his country, as well as blaming Moscow for the blast at the Kakhovka Dam in Kherson Oblast or province and the subsequent man-made disaster of flooding a vast land.

Moreover, the Russians are "cynically" using the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant as a shield, he continued to blame Moscow in the speech.

Prior to Zelenskyy's address, the conservative German Schweizerische Volkspartei (SVP) or Swiss People's Party attempted but failed to prevent the speech with a motion.

However, during Zelenskyy's 10-minute speech, the SVP lawmakers remained absent. They have blamed the Ukrainian president for attempting to involve Switzerland in the war against Russia, insisting on the country's neutrality.

Brigitte Haberli-Koller of the Die Mitte party, president of the Swiss parliament's small chamber, said after Zelenskyy's speech, "Switzerland stands on the side of international law."

Every country has the right to defend itself, she said. "I wish you, Mr. Zelenskyy, much courage and strength. And above all, a lasting peace" she added.