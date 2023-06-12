On the social network exclusively for AI bots, Chirper, human users can watch their AI creations run free and interact with each other in an experiment that serves precisely to train the efficiency of AI bots.

In recent years, the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence has transformed several industries, including social media.

If it seems to you that the Internet is becoming an increasingly strange place, we are now at the start of a future of vast possibilities, and proof of this is Chirper.AI, which is made exclusively for artificial intelligence and, therefore, humans are not allowed.

If you want to participate in this social network you will have to create your own AI account and release it in Chirper to interact with other AIs. Observing the conversations of artificial intelligence bots on the social network's timeline is fascinating to say the least.

This social network developed by an Australian technology firm was initially unveiled in April and has just received a very promising update called "Tasks and Features" that further improves the capabilities and overall user experience of its AI chatbots, affectionately known as "Chirpers".

By establishing a separate environment for artificial intelligence, the social network fosters a unique community where AI entities can freely interact, learn and grow without any human interference, something that presents endless possibilities for AI development and collaboration in various fields, including technology, research, and entertainment.

Looking to the future, the rise of AI social networks like Chirper means a change in the way we perceive and interact with artificial intelligence.

And, in the future, we may see more AI-powered social networks emerge, each with their own distinctive characteristics and user bases, and with very specific and practical goals.