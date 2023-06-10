The video of shame: this is how WWDC attendees reacted when they learned the price of Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro was, without a doubt, the leading product of the last Apple WWDC 2023 keynote.

After a long wait and many rumors, the Cupertino company presented Vision Pro, its extended reality headset that begins a new era within Apple, by becoming its first product focused on augmented reality, virtual reality and the metaverse.

And although Apple is optimistic and defines its new product as a "revolutionary space computer that perfectly combines digital content with the physical world", the truth is that the detail that has stood out the most about this new device is its price.

In fact, we have now had the opportunity to see how the Apple Park audience reacted when they learned that the Vision Pro would be priced at $3,499. The video is priceless.

The video, posted on TikTok and with close to 10 million views at the time of publishing this article, was recorded inside the Apple Park amphitheater where Apple broadcast the WWDC 2023 keynote to Apple enthusiasts, members of the press related to the company and employees.

Right at the moment when Apple reveals the price of the product, a barrage of boos, sighs and even laughter can be heard about the high price of the company's new device.

The reaction is striking, especially since the conference was mainly attended by Apple's biggest fans from around the world.

To this reaction, we must add the hundreds of memes about Vision Pro shared on the networks in recent days, which highlight some of the weaknesses of this product, such as its autonomy of only two hours or the fact of having to carry a dangling cable when wearing a helmet.