News Tech Google cuts down on remote work, preferring in-person collaboration

DPA TECH Published June 10,2023

U.S. technology company Google made an official announcement indicating a change in its stance on remote work, joining a growing list of major tech companies reverting to in-person work policies.



Google Chief People Officer Fiona Cicconi outlined the new directive in an internal memo obtained by news outlets this week, emphasizing the importance of office presence for fostering connectivity within Google's community.



Going forward, remote work requests will only be considered under exceptional circumstances, with non-remote employees expected to spend three days per week in the office, monitored through badge swipes that may impact performance reviews.



The decision by big tech companies, which possess the resources and tools to facilitate effective remote work, signals a departure from the widespread adoption of remote work policies seen during the pandemic.



These companies, which were at the forefront of enabling remote work globally, now appear to have shifted their belief in its efficacy.



Google, which initially mandated a return to the office in April of last year, is now cracking down on in-person attendance. This shift aligns with other major tech firms that have recently implemented stricter policies, effectively reversing their previous support for remote work.



Tech companies were once trailblazers in offering flexible work arrangements, using enticing in-office perks to attract top talent.



However, when the pandemic hit the U.S., these same companies swiftly transitioned to remote work. They became active recruiters of remote employees until last year, when industry leaders such as Apple, Amazon, and Meta started to scale back their remote work policies.





















