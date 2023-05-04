OPENAI OFFERS FREE COURSE ON AI DEVELOPMENT, HERES HOW TO TAKE IT

OpenAI offers free course on AI development, here's how to take it

"ChatGPT Prompt Engineering for Developers" is the name of the course that OpenAI has just opened and stands for 'ChatGPT prompt engineering / engineering instructions for developers'.

It is a free study plan and it has done so by joining DeepLearning.AI, the company of Andrew Ng, also co-founder of the Coursera course platform and former head of Google Brain and Baidu's AI department.

This 1.5-hour course aims to equip software developers with the necessary skills to integrate large language models (LLMs, such as GPT-3.5 and GPT-4) in the creation of applications.

Some of the topics that will be offered are:

Summary and transformation of texts (such as the condensation of reviews, translation and proofreading of documents...)

Information inference (extraction of relevant topics…)

Expansion of ideas (automatic writing of e-mails…)

In addition to that, the course participants will receive information on key principles to create effective 'prompts' for the desired result, as well as to create personalized chatbots from a certain LLM (remember that ChatGPT is the chatbot of the LLM GPT-x).

To ensure hands-on learning beyond mere theory, the course will also provide a Jupyter Notebook environment where users can explore and manipulate code.

The only formative prerequisite for this course is a basic understanding of the Python language.

"Generative AI offers many opportunities for AI engineers to develop powerful applications in minutes or hours that previously would have taken days or weeks," Andrew Ng said.

"I am excited to share these 'best practices' to enable many more people to take advantage of this revolutionary functionality."