WhatsApp users early Tuesday reported that they are not able to send and receive messages via the application.

According to the technology firm Ookla's website Downdetector, the outage started at around 10.00 a.m. (GMT0700).

Some 95% of thousands of reports claimed that users cannot send and receive messages.

Users also shared posts on social media platforms to report the issue.

There have been no official statements from the parent firm Meta yet.