Astronaut shares rare video of Earth taken with fisheye lens from ISS

An Italian astronaut of the ESA, European Space Agency, who is on board the International Space Station (ISS), captured and shared one of the rarest videos of the Earth.

Samantha Cristoforetti shared the footage, which she took from the station in orbit utilizing a fish-eye lens, which provides a little bit weird yet interesting view, on her Twitter account.

It shows our planet horizon to horizon, "from Ireland to the Horn of Africa," she said.

Fly with me! From Ireland to the Horn of Africa through a fisheye lens – it distorts the geometry a bit, but it allows me to show you the almost entire view we have from Space Station, from horizon to horizon! #MissionMinerva @Space_Station @esa pic.twitter.com/ORKUNYouKQ — Samantha Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) August 31, 2022

The footage travels around 7,000 kilometers, starting from southern Ireland before passing above France, the Mediterranean islands of Sardinia and Sicily, the Nile and the Red Sea, then reaching to the Horn of Africa, explains the website Digital Trends.

Cristoforetti has been trying to keep her followers updated regarding the activities of the Space Station ever since she reached the orbit five months ago.

In addition to providing advice to astronaut candidates, she also shares images and videos of the beauties of the universe.

Here is another post of her: