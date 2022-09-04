Terror suspect who received training in Greece captured in Istanbul: Ministry

Police in Istanbul on Sunday captured a terror suspect who received sabotage training in Greece, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.

The suspect, identified as Husamettin Tanrikulu with codename Delil, had received training at Greece's Lavrion Camp and was preparing armed and bomb attacks in metropolitan cities on the instructions of the PKK/KCK terror group, a ministry statement said.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter that the suspect was caught by the Istanbul and Diyarbakir police.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



