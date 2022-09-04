GREECE COMMITTED 1,123 VIOLATIONS OF TÜRKIYES AIRSPACE, TERRITORIAL WATERS THIS YEAR

Greece violated Türkiye's airspace and territorial waters 1,123 times in the first eight months of 2022, according to Turkish National Defense Ministry sources on Sunday.

Despite Ankara's calls for the solution of problems in the spirit of good neighborly relations and alliance in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, Athens continues its provocations, aggressive actions and rhetoric and unlawful attitude.

The sources pointed out that in 2021, Greece had carried out 1,616 violations of Turkish airspace and territorial waters.

Trying to escalate tensions in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, the Greek armed forces harassed Turkish jets by putting radar locks for 3,372 seconds in 14 separate incidents since Aug. 15 this year.

On Sep. 1, Greece harassed a maritime patrol aircraft that was performing the "NATO Sea Guard Operation" mission over the south of Rhodes.

The sources further stated that Türkiye retaliated the harassment and violations as part of reciprocity principles, and described Greece's excuses for these violations such as "not notifying the flight plan when entering the Athens FIR (flight information region)" as contrary to international law.

Greece acted contrary to the Chicago Convention, which regulates international air transport, by considering the FIR area as its sovereignty area and demanding flight plans from the planes.

Reminding that Greece had attempted to invade Anatolia in 1919-1922 with the encouragement and support of some countries, the sources stated that Greece, which was disappointed as a result, executed its prime ministers, ministers and even the chief of staff.

The ministry sources said that focusing on a positive agenda and reducing tension will contribute to both bilateral relations and regional cooperation. "We are pleased to observe that some politicians, academics and retired soldiers in Greece use and understand the arguments we have expressed," they said.

They reiterated once again that they are waiting for the delegation of the Greek Defense Ministry which was invited to Ankara for the fourth round of talks on Confidence Building Measures.