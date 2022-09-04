Two dead after small plane crash in Germany

Two people were killed on Sunday when a small-engine plane crashed into the car park of a nearby circus in Germany, a fire brigade spokesman told dpa at the scene of the accident.



The entrance to the circus tent, where a show with about 900 visitors was in progress at the time of the crash, was only about 50 metres from the site of the accident in the western German city of Duisburg.



At the scene, the phrase "it could have been worse" was often heard among the emergency services, given the proximity of the crash to the circus.



The small plane itself and several parked cars caught fire after the plane hit the site - an old freight yard. The identities of the two people killed in the crash were initially unclear.



According to the fire brigade, the music in the circus tent was so loud that the crash of the small machine may have been barely audible, if at all. Afterwards, the police escorted the spectators out of the tent to avoid panic and chaos.



