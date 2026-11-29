Liverpool and Everton shared the points after a thrilling 1-1 draw in the 249th Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, as English football's longest-running top-flight ⁠rivalry produced another rip-roaring contest.

A ⁠superb early strike from Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool the lead before Jeremie Frimpong's unfortunate own goal drew Everton level, and neither side could ⁠find a winner, leaving Liverpool fourth on 22 points while Everton are eighth on 17.

The Reds struck in the fifth minute when Everton failed to clear inside the penalty area and Florian Wirtz reacted to flick the loose ball into the path of Szoboszlai, whose superb finish with the outside of his boot beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The hosts responded in the 25th minute ⁠when ⁠Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's dangerous delivery from a free kick caused panic in the Liverpool box and Frimpong stretched out a leg in an attempt to intervene but diverted the ball into his own net.

Both sides pushed for the winner, and Pickford made a big late save, backtracking and leaping to get a fist ⁠on the ball to stop Ronald Araujo from heading it in at the back post.

Everton had four shots on target to Liverpool's three in the fixture's 71st draw.

"A feisty atmosphere," Dewsbury-Hall told Sky Sports. "One of the biggest games in English football. We were up for it.

"It was a ⁠bit ‌of ‌a basketball game at times, probably quite ⁠exciting for the neutral (fan). Maybe ‌could have won it at certain points, but we'll take the draw and move on."

The ⁠game kicked off a busy day in ⁠the Premier League with six games. League leaders Arsenal ⁠host third-placed Manchester City, who are six points off the pace, in Sunday's late game.







