Bulls come back from 17 down to top Pacers for third straight win

Matas Buzelis scored 22 points, including a decisive layup in the final minute, and the Chicago Bulls rallied from a 17-point first-half deficit to beat the visiting Indiana Pacers 108-107 on Saturday.

Buddy Hield recorded 19 points ⁠and eight assists, and Tre ⁠Jones added a season-high 19 points for the Bulls, who have won three straight games and six of their last nine. Jordan Hawkins scored 10 points off ⁠the bench and Jalen Smith grabbed 12 rebounds.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Aaron Nesmith scored 19 points apiece to lead the Pacers. Reserve Obi Toppin had 15 points, Pascal Siakam scored 14, and Ivica Zubac contributed 14 points and matched his season high with 16 rebounds -- his second straight game grabbing that many.

Indiana was outscored 30-23 in the fourth quarter and lost for the sixth time in its last seven games.

Hield scored with 1:31 ⁠left ⁠to put the Bulls ahead 106-105 before Indiana regained the lead on Nesmith's two foul shots. Buzelis answered with a finger- roll layup to put Chicago ahead with 55 seconds remaining.

After the teams exchanged empty possessions, Nesmith missed a floater with 2.9 seconds left and Isaac Okoro grabbed the rebound to complete the Bulls' comeback.

Indiana led 32-21 after the first quarter ⁠and opened up a 17-point lead before the Bulls used an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 44-35 with 7:32 left in the second.

Oubre had 13 points in the first half for Indiana, which led 58-50 at intermission.

The Bulls pulled within 60-57 with 10 minutes left in the third quarter before Nesmith capped a ⁠9-3 ‌run with ‌a 3-pointer to keep Indiana ahead.

Indiana entered ⁠the fourth quarter with an 84-78 ‌advantage despite being outscored 28-26 in the third.

The Pacers were unable to pull away and saw their ⁠lead cut to 100-99 on Hawkins' trey with ⁠4:29 remaining.

Hawkins scored on Chicago's next possession to give the ⁠Bulls their first lead since early in the first quarter at 101-100.

Chicago played without guard Josh Giddey, who sat out with right ankle soreness.







