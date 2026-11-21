The Ethnosport Culture Festival drew large crowds in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Friday, with falconry and horseback wrestling among the most popular attractions on its second day.

Organized by the World Ethnosport Union in Riyadh's New Murabba area under the motto "Traditions of the World in Riyadh," the festival is being held outside Türkiye for the first time.

The event brings together athletes, artists, artisans, and cultural representatives from around the world to showcase traditional sports and cultural heritage.

Aiming to preserve and pass down traditional sports and cultural values to future generations, the festival attracted families, children, and young people who explored its various activity areas.

The program also features traditional wrestling, horseback archery, equestrian displays, folk dances, cultural performances, handicraft workshops, and an international food village.

Taking place on Nov. 19-28, the festival features participants from 18 countries and 38 traditional sports and games, including wrestling, equestrian competitions, folk games, and traditional mental and strategy games.

-Riyadh Season

The festival is part of Riyadh Season, a major annual entertainment initiative under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy aimed at establishing the capital as an international tourism and entertainment hub.

Riyadh Season attracts local and international visitors with a diverse program of sporting competitions, concerts, cultural and artistic events, food festivals, and other entertainment activities.

This year's Ethnosport Culture Festival adds traditional sports, games, and cultural heritage from around the world to the initiative's lineup.