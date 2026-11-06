Trump names Stephen Miller his new chief of staff

US President Donald Trump announced Friday that Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller will become the White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles, who is taking another position.

Trump said Miller would assume the position on Monday.

Wiles, who has served as Trump's chief of staff, will move to the Trump political operation, according to the president.

"I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!" Trump said on Truth Social.

Wiles announced Friday that she is stepping down as White House chief of staff, saying her commitment to Trump and his political agenda would remain unchanged.

"While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will," she said on US social media company X.

Miller is said to have played an influential role in the first two years of Trump's current presidency in areas such as immigration policy.





