Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest F1 world champion with 3rd-place finish in Mexico

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli became the youngest world champion in Formula 1 history on Sunday, securing the 2026 drivers' title with a third-place finish at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old Italian, who replaced seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025, claimed his maiden championship in only his second Formula 1 season, with four rounds remaining.

Antonelli broke Sebastian Vettel's record as the youngest Formula 1 world champion and became the first Italian to win the drivers' title since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the 71-lap race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, while Ferrari's Hamilton finished second ahead of Antonelli.

Antonelli entered the race with a commanding championship advantage, needing only a ninth-place finish or better to secure the title regardless of his rivals' results.

Starting fourth on the grid, the Italian maintained his position after a chaotic opening lap in which Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took the lead following an off-track battle with teammate Hamilton.

Antonelli briefly led the race as the frontrunners made their pit stops, extending his opening stint until lap 44 before switching from soft to medium tires.

The Mercedes driver rejoined in fourth place before a crash involving Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas brought out the safety car and subsequently a red flag.

After the race restarted on lap 47, Hamilton overtook Leclerc, while Antonelli held off Lando Norris.

On lap 48, Antonelli made a decisive move on Leclerc at Turn 1, overtaking the Ferrari driver to take third place and put himself on course for the world title.

Antonelli maintained his position through another safety car period triggered by Arvid Lindblad's crash on lap 59, keeping his title hopes firmly on course.

With Verstappen and Hamilton battling ahead, Antonelli controlled his pace in the closing laps and crossed the finish line third to become the 2026 world champion.

"We did it! And I wouldn't be here without Mercedes and without my family. I'm speechless, I'm trying to process what's just happened," Antonelli said after the race.

"It's been an incredible season, and to share this podium with Max and Lewis is incredible. I look forward to more battles in the future.

"This weekend, I did feel a little more tense. I'm just so happy I got it done," he added.

Verstappen finished 0.799 seconds ahead of Hamilton to claim victory, while newly crowned world champion Antonelli completed the podium, 4.006 seconds behind the winner.

Charles Leclerc finished fourth, followed by Lando Norris, George Russell, Oscar Piastri, Franco Colapinto, Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly.