Arsenal beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield to climb to top of Premier League

Defending champions Arsenal moved to the top of the English Premier League table Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield, ending their 14-year wait for a league win at the stadium.

German forward Kai Havertz scored the only goal in the 16th minute after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker misplaced a pass while attempting to play out from the back.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard intercepted the ball before Noni Madueke found Declan Rice on the overlap. The England midfielder delivered a low cross across the six-yard box, allowing Havertz to tap home at the far post.

The visitors nearly doubled their advantage in the 24th minute when Bruno Guimaraes sent a dangerous ball across the goalmouth, but Havertz narrowly failed to make contact.

Liverpool came close to equalizing in the 39th minute when Florian Wirtz's curling free-kick from a tight angle struck the crossbar.

Arsenal continued to threaten after the break, with Alisson producing an impressive save in the 73rd minute to deny Christos Tzolis' first-time effort.

The Gunners held on to secure their first Premier League victory at Anfield since September 2012.

The result lifted Arsenal to the top of the standings with 24 points from nine matches, three ahead of Manchester City, who suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

Liverpool remained in fifth place with 15 points after nine matches.