Turkish President Erdoğan departs for South Korea on official visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan departed for Seoul on Sunday for a visit at the invitation of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Erdoğan and Lee are scheduled to hold official talks on Tuesday during the visit, which runs through Wednesday.

The talks are expected to cover all aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as exchanges of views on current regional and global issues.

Several agreements aimed at strengthening the legal and institutional framework of bilateral ties are also expected to be signed.

Erdoğan is accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir.