TRUMP FAVORS DIPLOMACY WITH IRAN AS NETANYAHU URGES STRIKES IMMEDIATELY AFTER TUESDAYS US MIDTERMS: REPORT

Trump favors diplomacy with Iran as Netanyahu urges strikes immediately after Tuesday's US midterms: Report

US President Trump in Dubuque, Iowa for a midterm campaign rally (REUTERS Photo)

US President Donald Trump is prioritizing diplomatic engagement with Tehran despite pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch military strikes immediately after Tuesday's US midterm elections, Axios reported Sunday.

In a Saturday phone conversation, the Israeli leader pressed Washington to resume military action against Iran shortly after the ballot, but Trump favored allowing ongoing diplomatic tracks to play out, according to American and Israeli sources familiar with the exchange. Netanyahu is concerned about Trump's approach, according to sources.

The Israeli official characterized the discussion as "tough," while the US source described it as "direct."

Trump told reporters Saturday that talks with Tehran were progressing well, adding that he is not "in much of a hurry" to resume strikes, though in previous remarks he has suggested a resumption after Nov. 3.

The exchange follows correspondence sent by US Vice President JD Vance to Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, on the potential resumption of formal negotiations.

Meanwhile, Qatari mediators are holding discussions with Iranian representatives to broker a return to direct negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi cautioned that an agreement remains pending answers from the US, noting there is no agreement yet.

The White House and the Israeli prime minister's office declined to comment on the report, according to Axios.