WARRIORS ESCAPE 25-POINT HOLE BEHIND STEPHEN CURRYS 31, TOP LAKERS

Stephen Curry poured in 31 points, the Golden State bench chipped in 50 more, and the Warriors exacted a measure of revenge for an opening-night loss with a 112-95 triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers in each team's NBA ⁠Cup opener Friday in San Francisco.

Coming ⁠off a 44-point performance in a win at Minnesota, Curry buried eight of his 14 attempts from 3-point range as the Warriors overcame a 25-point deficit and a 37-point ⁠effort by Luka Doncic.

After a wild first half in which each team won a quarter 38-15, the Warriors trailed 72-63 just past the midpoint of the third quarter before dominating the next 10 minutes.

A 33-8 Golden State run began with a 22-8 burst to close the third quarter, with reserves Brandon Williams, Charles Bassey and De'Anthony Melton contributing 13 points.

Leading 85-80 entering the fourth quarter, the Warriors picked up right where they left off, scoring the first 11 points of ⁠the ⁠period to go ahead by 16. Brandin Podziemski opened the quarter with a 2-pointer and a 3-pointer, and Curry scored the other six points in the run.

The Lakers, who beat the visiting Warriors 127-105 on Oct. 21, got no closer than 12 the rest of the way.

Curry's season-high eight 3-pointers helped the Warriors outscore the Lakers 66-33 from beyond the arc. The two-time MVP also ⁠dished out six assists.

Podziemski finished with four 3-pointers and 21 points, while Melton (16 points) and George Niang (11) made key contributions off the bench as the Warriors won their third straight game after opening the season 0-3.

Golden State prevailed despite an off night from star rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who had six points, five turnovers and six fouls. Draymond Green added nine assists ⁠and ‌three steals.

Doncic, ‌whose 21 first-quarter points ignited the Lakers' fast ⁠start, connected on six 3-pointers en route ‌to his game-high total. He also had seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Austin Reaves added 21 points, while ⁠fellow starters Jake LaRavia, Walker Kessler and Matisse ⁠Thybulle each scored 10 for Los Angeles, which got just seven points ⁠from its bench. Kessler led all players with 13 rebounds.

The Lakers hurt their own cause with 22 turnovers. Reaves gave the ball away eight times.







