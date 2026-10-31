WARRIORS ESCAPE 25-POINT HOLE BEHIND STEPHEN CURRYS 31, TOP LAKERS

Stephen Curry poured in 31 points, the Golden State bench chipped in 50 more, and the Warriors exacted a measure of revenge for an opening-night loss with a 112-95 triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers in each team's NBA Cup opener Friday in San Francisco.
Coming off a 44-point performance in a win at Minnesota, Curry buried eight of his 14 attempts from 3-point range as the Warriors overcame a 25-point deficit and a 37-point effort by Luka Doncic.
After a wild first half in which each team won a quarter 38-15, the Warriors trailed 72-63 just past the midpoint of the third quarter before dominating the next 10 minutes.
A 33-8 Golden State run began with a 22-8 burst to close the third quarter, with reserves Brandon Williams, Charles Bassey and De'Anthony Melton contributing 13 points.
Leading 85-80 entering the fourth quarter, the Warriors picked up right where they left off, scoring the first 11 points of the period to go ahead by 16. Brandin Podziemski opened the quarter with a 2-pointer and a 3-pointer, and Curry scored the other six points in the run.
The Lakers, who beat the visiting Warriors 127-105 on Oct. 21, got no closer than 12 the rest of the way.
Curry's season-high eight 3-pointers helped the Warriors outscore the Lakers 66-33 from beyond the arc. The two-time MVP also dished out six assists.
Podziemski finished with four 3-pointers and 21 points, while Melton (16 points) and George Niang (11) made key contributions off the bench as the Warriors won their third straight game after opening the season 0-3.
Golden State prevailed despite an off night from star rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who had six points, five turnovers and six fouls. Draymond Green added nine assists and three steals.
Doncic, whose 21 first-quarter points ignited the Lakers' fast start, connected on six 3-pointers en route to his game-high total. He also had seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
Austin Reaves added 21 points, while fellow starters Jake LaRavia, Walker Kessler and Matisse Thybulle each scored 10 for Los Angeles, which got just seven points from its bench. Kessler led all players with 13 rebounds.
The Lakers hurt their own cause with 22 turnovers. Reaves gave the ball away eight times.