Jamal Murray, Nuggets sink Suns with torrid 3-point shooting

Jamal Murray scored 39 points and made seven 3-pointers, Christian Braun had 29 points and a career-high seven 3-pointers, and the Denver Nuggets opened NBA Cup play with a 127-120 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Nikola Jokic had ⁠18 points and 10 assists ⁠and finished three rebounds short of his second consecutive triple-double for the Nuggets, who swept their two-game trip. Jokic recorded his 200th career regular-season triple-double in a win at New Orleans ⁠on Wednesday.

Miles Bridges scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Devin Booker added 20 points for the Suns, who used a 7-0 run to pull within 123-117 with 35.4 seconds remaining but got no closer.

Booker, playing on his 30th birthday, shot 7 of 19 from the field. He had scored just three points in a loss at Oklahoma City on Monday. Collin Gillespie added 16 points and 10 assists for Phoenix, which has lost three of its first four games.

The Suns' ⁠Dillon ⁠Brooks scored a season-high 22 points and made four 3-pointers before being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected with 8:05 remaining in the third quarter. The Nuggets led 84-76 at the time.

Brooks, while attempting a field goal from the left baseline, extended his right leg and kicked Murray in the groin.

The teams combined to make 38 3-pointers. The Nuggets shot 20 of 38 (52.6%) from beyond the arc, ⁠while the Suns were 18 of 42 (42.9%).

Braun was 7 of 9 from 3-point range, making all six of his first-half attempts. Murray also was 7 of 9. Aaron Gordon and Cameron Johnson made two 3-pointers apiece. Brooks was 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, while Gillespie was 4 of 8.

Johnson had 12 points and nine rebounds in his return after ⁠missing the previous ‌three ‌games with a sprained ankle.

The Nuggets have won ⁠six straight games in the series.

Murray, who ‌scored 28 points in the second half, had 15 in the third quarter, when the Nuggets pushed their lead ⁠to 103-90 on Jokic's short jumper. Braun's seventh 3-pointer ⁠gave Denver a 121-110 lead with 2:20 remaining.

The Suns pulled within ⁠six before Murray made two free throws to give Denver a 125-117 lead with 13.4 seconds left. Murray also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists.







