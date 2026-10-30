FIFA PLANS TO DOUBLE 2027 WOMENS WORLD CUP PRIZE MONEY TO $220M: REPORT

FIFA plans to double the prize money for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil to $220 million, but the proposed increase will fall short of its goal of matching the men's tournament, Sky News reported Thursday.

The planned amount would mark a significant increase from the $110 million awarded at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the $30 million distributed in 2019.

However, the proposed figure remains far below the $655 million in prize money allocated to teams at the 2026 Men's World Cup, according to FIFA's official figures.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino pledged in 2023 to pursue equal prize money for the men's 2026 and women's 2027 tournaments.

The governing body also expects the 2027 tournament to become the first Women's World Cup to generate a profit, according to the report.

Preparation funding and club payments

In addition to the prize money, FIFA has confirmed that each of the 32 participating national teams will receive $2.5 million in preparation funding, matching the amount allocated to teams at the 2026 men's tournament.

The measure will bring total preparation funding to $80 million, compared with $30.7 million for the 2023 edition.

FIFA is also reportedly considering doubling payments to clubs that release players for the Women's World Cup or have contributed to their development, from $11.3 million in 2023 to approximately $22.6 million.

The report said the minimum payment guaranteed to each player, set at $30,000 in 2023, is also expected to increase.

FIFA said any surplus generated by the tournament would be distributed to participating national associations, with a portion reserved specifically for players.

The governing body has yet to formally announce the proposed prize money and said further details of its financial distribution model will be discussed at a FIFA Council meeting in December.





