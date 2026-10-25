INTER MILANS STUNNING LATE TURNAROUND DOWNS STRUGGLING FIORENTINA

News Sports Inter Milan's stunning late turnaround downs struggling Fiorentina

Inter Milan's stunning late turnaround downs struggling Fiorentina

Inter Milan staged an astonishing stoppage-time comeback on Sunday to snatch a dramatic 2-1 victory over struggling Fiorentina at San Siro, scoring twice in added time to reclaim top spot in Serie A ahead of Lazio on goal difference.

Inter Milan scored twice in stoppage time to nick a 2-1 win over struggling Fiorentina and return to the top of Serie A.



Piotr Zielinski scored from the penalty spot in the seventh minute of time added on after Marcus Thuram drew Inter level six minutes earlier.



The visitors, hovering just above the relegation zone with only one league win to their name this term, had threatened to pull off a smash-and-grab as Alex Jimenez struck in the 65th minute with one of only two efforts on goal in the match.



Inter's frustration grew as Carlos Augusto twice hit the crossbar and the outstanding David De Gea made a string of superb saves, but everything changed during time added on as Inter went back above Lazio on goal difference with a dramatic fightback.



Carlos Augusto, who had scored in his two previous outings against Bologna and Shakhtar Donetsk, was the first to seriously threaten here, but the Brazilian headed narrowly over from a corner.



Thuram then broke free of Marin Pongracic to set up a shooting chance, but De Gea was able to turn it around the post.



The Spanish goalkeeper did even better moments later, with a superb save to deny Pio Esposito, before blocking a powerful strike from Thuram just before half-time.



The hosts kept pushing early in the first half with Thuram shooting just wide and Henrikh Mkhitaryan firing over before Thuram was once again thwarted by the inspired De Gea.



Fiorentina grabbed the lead entirely against the run of play thanks to a great strike from Jimenez, who beat Ivan Provedel from outside the box.



Inter turned up the heat as they poured forward, but Thuram appealed in vain for a penalty after colliding with Viery before Carlos Augusto headed against the crossbar, and then did so again two minutes later.



When De Gea saved from Petar Sucic in the 88th minute it seemed clear this would not be Inter's day, but the script then flipped.



Thuram picked his spot superbly to level it just a few seconds into an initial six minutes added on.



And after Thuram was fouled by Victor Valdepenas, Zielinski stepped up to hit a penalty which struck the underside of the crossbar on its way in.









