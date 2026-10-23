Bayern Munich coach Kompany hospitalized after collapsing during training

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany was hospitalized Friday after collapsing while watching a training session involving the German club's reserve team, Bayern announced.

The 40-year-old Belgian coach required medical attention while observing the second team's training session and will undergo thorough examinations at a hospital, the club said in a statement.

Kompany will remain under medical care, while his coaching staff will oversee training and matches until further notice.

"The health of Vincent Kompany is our highest priority," Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said.

"We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to help him recover quickly. Vinnie is receiving all the necessary medical care and support, and all the time he needs," he added.

Kompany had recently been suffering from a viral infection that forced him to miss training sessions and a news conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League match against Arsenal.

He returned to the touchline for the 2-2 draw and later acknowledged that he had ignored his body's warning signs while battling the illness.

The cause of Friday's collapse has not been disclosed, and Bayern has not provided a timetable for his return.

Bayern, who lead the Bundesliga standings, are scheduled to face Freiburg away on Sunday.