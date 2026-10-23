Araghchi says Iranian, Russian presidents to meet in Moscow next week

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Moscow next week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Friday.

In a post on Instagram, Araghchi said the forthcoming meeting would follow up on discussions held during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Tehran earlier this week.

"Next week, these discussions and consultations will continue in Moscow with the participation of the presidents of both countries," he said.

Araghchi said he hosted Lavrov for extensive discussions on bilateral relations and major regional and international developments.

The talks focused on expanding political and economic cooperation, implementing existing agreements and strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and Russia, he added.

The two foreign ministers also emphasized the importance of maintaining consultations to protect shared interests and promote regional peace and stability.

Iran and Russia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in January 2025 during Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow, establishing a framework for closer cooperation across multiple sectors.

The agreement covers political, economic, security, defense, energy and transportation cooperation, reflecting efforts by both countries to deepen bilateral ties.

Moscow and Tehran have also maintained regular diplomatic contacts over regional developments, including tensions in the Middle East and negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear program.

The US-Israeli war on Iran that began in late February has yet to be settled despite a ceasefire and a memorandum of understanding to finalize a peace deal. A major sticking point is navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global energy shipping.

The US and Israel are said to have developed plans for renewed strikes against Iran after the American midterm elections.