Sergen Yalçın named as Türkiye head coach to replace Montella

Türkiye have appointed Sergen Yalçın as head coach on a four-year contract to replace the sacked ⁠Italian Vincenzo ⁠Montella, the country's football federation (TFF) announced on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old former Turkish midfielder steps into ⁠the job following Montella's dismissal earlier this month after a difficult UEFA Nations League campaign.

Türkiye sit bottom of Group A1 after four consecutive losses, having also suffered a group stage exit from the ⁠2026 World ⁠Cup.

"We wish Yalçın success in his new role and hope this decision proves auspicious for our country and our national team," the TFF said in a statement.

A prominent ⁠figure in Turkish football, Yalçın won 37 caps from 1994 to 2003, featured at Euro 1996 and Euro 2000 and played for Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, and Galatasaray.

As ⁠a ‌manager, Yalçın ‌guided Beşiktaş to a ⁠domestic double ‌of Super Lig and Turkish Cup in the 2020–21 ⁠season. He ended ⁠a second stint in charge ⁠of Beşiktaş in May.







