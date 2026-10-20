News Sports Ronaldo handed 30-day suspension and €255 fine over Portugal walk-out

Ronaldo handed 30-day suspension and €255 fine over Portugal walk-out

Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo warms up ahead of the UEFA Nations League league phase group A4 football match between Portugal and Wales at Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on September 24, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for 30 days and fined €255 ($286) by the Portuguese Football Federation after walking out on the national team earlier this month.



Ronaldo had already been provisionally suspended after leaving the camp shortly before a Nations League game against Denmark following a row with head coach Jorge Jesus.



If the suspension is backdated to the time of the provisional ruling, he will be available to play in his country's next match against Denmark again on November 14.



The 41-year-old issued a 2,000-word statement in which he accused Jesus of a "breach of trust" over his role as an unused substitute in the 2-1 win in Oslo.



Ronaldo missed the game against Denmark and another match against Norway, both of which Portugal won to leave them top of Group A4 with a perfect record from four matches.



After the second win over Norway, Jesus insisted the door remained open for Ronaldo, who subsequently apologized for his actions and admitted he deserved to be sanctioned.



The Portuguese federation's disciplinary council announced Ronaldo's punishment in a 28-page document on Monday evening, saying it was "adequate and sufficient" for the player's "serious infraction."























