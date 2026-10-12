Michael Jordan 1998 NBA Finals jersey sells for record $14 million

A jersey worn by sports legend Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA Finals has sold for $14 million, setting what auction house Hunt Auctions said is a record for basketball memorabilia.

Jordan wore the Chicago Bulls' red jersey during Game 2 of the finals against the Utah Jazz, helping his team secure a victory that tied the series at 1-1. The Bulls went on to win the series in six games, securing Jordan's sixth and final NBA championship.

Hunt Auctions said the jersey was purchased in a private sale by Miami real estate investor Ron Firman, according to the Guardian.

"Michael Jordan's importance within the sports memorabilia marketplace has long been established," said Hunt Auctions President David Hunt, adding that the market had developed into an "elite asset class" comparable with iconic works of art.

The $14 million sale is the second-highest known price paid for a game-worn jersey, behind the $24.12 million paid in 2024 for a Babe Ruth jersey worn during the 1932 World Series.

Jordan memorabilia from the 1998 Finals has drawn particularly strong demand. A jersey he wore in Game 1 sold for about $10.1 million in 2022, while another worn during Game 3 fetched about $12.3 million at auction last month.

The 1997-98 season was chronicled in the documentary series The Last Dance, which became a global hit after its release on Netflix in 2020.