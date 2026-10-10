10-man Galatasaray strike twice late to beat Kasimpasa 3-1 in Turkish Super Lig

A 10-man Galatasaray football squad scored twice late Friday to secure a 3-1 victory over previously unbeaten Kasimpasa in week seven of the Turkish Super Lig.

The defending champions took the lead in the 45th minute when Abdulkerim Bardakci headed home Aleksey Batrakov's cross following a set piece.

Galatasaray were reduced to 10 men in the 65th minute after Lucas Torreira was sent off following a video assistant referee (VAR) review, which upgraded his initial yellow card to a red.

Kasimpasa capitalized on their numerical advantage three minutes later as Jesurun Rak-Sakyi fired home a loose ball after a shot was blocked by the Galatasaray defense.

Baris Alper Yilmaz, however, restored Galatasaray's lead in the 90th minute with a left-footed finish from inside the penalty area.

Mario Lemina sealed the victory six minutes into stoppage time, finishing a pass from Victor Osimhen.

The result lifted Galatasaray to 16 points in seven matches. Kasimpasa stayed at 10 points after suffering their first league defeat of the season.



