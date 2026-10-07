Mikel Arteta signs new Arsenal contract through 2030

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Premier League champions until 2030, the club announced Wednesday.

The Spaniard's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season. The extension could take his tenure beyond a decade after he returned to Arsenal as head coach in December 2019.

"This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue," Arteta said in the club's announcement.

"We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together."

Arteta, 44, guided Arsenal to the Premier League title last season, ending a 22-year wait for the English championship. His side also reached the UEFA Champions League final in May but were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Arsenal captain won the FA Cup during his first season in charge and has since overseen the club's return to the top tier of English and European football.

Arsenal co-chairmen Stan and Josh Kroenke said Arteta's understanding of the club's identity and ambitions made him central to its long-term plans.

"We share a special bond with Mikel. We are so proud of everything we have achieved since he returned to the club in 2019," they said.

"He has a deep understanding of Arsenal's values and carries them in his heart. He knows what this club means to everyone connected to it and is committed to building on everything we have achieved together."

Arteta previously served as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City before succeeding Unai Emery at Arsenal. His new deal provides stability as the north London club seeks to build on its domestic title and pursue its first Champions League trophy.





