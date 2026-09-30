Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp amid reports of rift with coach Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed on Wednesday he had left Portugal's training ⁠camp after ⁠a turbulent few hours in Copenhagen, amid reports of a ⁠dispute with coach Jorge Jesus, on the eve of their Nations League match against Denmark.

"Following the national team manager's press conference, and after ⁠a ⁠conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team's training camp," Ronaldo ⁠wrote on Instagram, adding that he would tell Portuguese fans "the truth about the reasons behind my departure" in ⁠due ‌course.

The ‌Portugal squad later ⁠arrived at ‌their hotel without Ronaldo and without ⁠Jesus, with ⁠the whereabouts of both ⁠still unknown.







