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Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp amid reports of rift with coach Jesus

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Wednesday that he had left the team's training camp in Denmark following a press conference by coach Jorge Jesus.

Reuters SPORTS
Published September 30,2026 11:06 PM
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RONALDO LEAVES PORTUGAL CAMP AMID REPORTS OF RIFT WITH COACH JESUS

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed on Wednesday he had left Portugal's training ⁠camp after ⁠a turbulent few hours in Copenhagen, amid reports of a ⁠dispute with coach Jorge Jesus, on the eve of their Nations League match against Denmark.

"Following the national team manager's press conference, and after ⁠a ⁠conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team's training camp," Ronaldo ⁠wrote on Instagram, adding that he would tell Portuguese fans "the truth about the reasons behind my departure" in ⁠due ‌course.

The ‌Portugal squad later ⁠arrived at ‌their hotel without Ronaldo and without ⁠Jesus, with ⁠the whereabouts of both ⁠still unknown.