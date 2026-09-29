FIFA accuses UEFA of ‘misinformation campaign’ as legal battle continues

FIFA has accused UEFA of conducting a "misinformation campaign" and seeking to influence its upcoming presidential election amid an escalating legal dispute over the abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project.

In a filing submitted Monday to the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, FIFA opposed UEFA's request for the disclosure of evidence and documents related to the project.

European football's governing body accused FIFA President Gianni Infantino of "criminal mismanagement" and promoting what it called "a fraudulently off-market price" for his own benefit in connection with the FFE proposal.

In its response, FIFA said UEFA's filing contained "numerous false or misleading statements about FIFA and Infantino."

"With no basis whatsoever, UEFA suggests that Mr Infantino sought to profit personally from the FFE proposal," FIFA said, according to a BBC report.

"UEFA's suggestions that Mr Infantino violated any law or ethical principle are categorically without merit."

FIFA also described UEFA's request for documents as "farcically overbroad" and argued that courts had rejected similar applications.

The FFE proposal was shelved following widespread opposition. UEFA has been among the leading critics of Infantino over the project, while calls have also been made for him to step down.

On Monday, The Athletic reported that Infantino had signaled support for distributing more money to member associations from FIFA's $6 billion reserves.

Infantino told the presidents of FIFA's six continental confederations that proposals for additional funding would be considered by the FIFA Council at its Oct. 15 meeting, according to the report.

The FIFA chief is expected to seek another term as president in March 2027, with potential challengers having until Nov. 18 to enter the race.





