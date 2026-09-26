France forward Mbappe diagnosed with knee hyperextension

France forward Kylian Mbappe has suffered hyperextension of the left knee, his club Real Madrid ⁠said on Saturday.

The ⁠France captain has left the national team, having been forced to come off ⁠shortly after scoring the winner in Friday's 1-0 Nations League victory over Türkiye.

The 27-year-old was treated after the goal and briefly returned to the pitch but went down again moments later and was ⁠unable ⁠to continue, prompting France coach Zinedine Zidane to replace him in the 58th minute of his first game in charge.

"After the tests carried out today on our player ⁠Kylian Mbappe by Real Madrid's Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a hyperextension of the posterior capsule of his left knee," read the statement.

The ⁠French ‌Football ‌Federation initially said Mbappe ⁠was suffering from ‌a "knee tendon injury" and had returned to Madrid ⁠for further assessment.

Real next ⁠host Villarreal in LaLiga on ⁠October 10.







