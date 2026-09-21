Juventus beat Atalanta 2-0 to claim vital Serie A win

Juventus beat Atalanta 2-0 at home Sunday to secure three points in Serie A ahead of the international break.

Juventus started strongly, with Randal Kolo Muani forcing an early save from Marco Carnesecchi in the second minute after cutting inside and firing a right-footed shot.

Atalanta responded with a long-range effort from Lazar Samardzic in the 10th minute, but Guglielmo Vicario made a comfortable save.

Juventus took the lead in the 28th minute when Zeki Celik's low cross reached Francisco Conceicao at the far post. The Portuguese winger finished first time with his left foot to make it 1-0.

Atalanta threatened early in the second half, but Juventus goalkeeper Vicario and Kolo Muani, who cleared a header off the line, helped preserve the lead.

Juventus came close to a second goal through Weston McKennie in the 60th minute, but Carnesecchi saved his header from Nicolas Gonzalez's cross.

The hosts eventually doubled their advantage in the 77th minute when Edon Zhegrova delivered a corner to the near post and Gleison Bremer headed home.

Juventus controlled the closing stages to secure the victory and three important points.