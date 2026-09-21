TURKISH PRESIDENT, KUWAITS CROWN PRINCE MEET ON SIDELINES OF UN MEETING

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kuwait's crown prince met Monday for talks in New York.

Erdoğan hosted Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah for a closed-door meeting at the Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, across from UN headquarters, where world leaders will address the high-level General Debate of the 81st session of the General Assembly.

Türkiye enjoys multifaceted relations with Kuwait based on common cultural and historical ties.

Ankara's bilateral relations with Kuwait have gained momentum in recent years through high-level visits and numerous agreements signed during those visits.