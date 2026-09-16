NBA star Kyrie Irving offers to pay fine for NFL player for Gaza message

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving said Wednesday he would pay a fine for Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for displaying the name of slain Palestinian girl Hind Rajab on his eye black during an NFL game.

I'll take care of his fine," Irving offered on US social media company X after Al-Shaair was reportedly fined $11,492 for displaying the message during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. "

NFL rules prohibit players from displaying personal messages that have not been approved by the league.

Al-Shaair, a Pro Bowl linebacker, has previously used his eye black to draw attention to the war in the Gaza Strip. He was fined $11,593 in January for displaying "Stop The Genocide" during a playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl, was killed Jan. 29, 2024, in Gaza City, along with six family members, when the vehicle they were traveling in came under Israeli military fire.