Fenerbahçe president says Kartal remains head coach despite resignation announcement

Fenerbahçe President Aziz Yıldırım said Thursday that İsmail Kartal remains the club's head coach despite the 65-year-old announcing his resignation following a 1-1 draw with Roma in their Champions League opener.

"None of us knew about the resignation decision," Yıldırım told reporters after the match.

"İsmail Kartal remains in charge. But the entire Fenerbahçe community should stand behind the coach," he said.

"As long as I am here, İsmail Kartal is the head coach. He cannot leave until I leave."

Yıldırım said Kartal's decision came after an incident following the match.

"A water bottle was thrown at İsmail Kartal's head this evening. That's the reason," he said.

Yıldırım's comments came after Kartal announced his resignation during his post-match press conference.

"As of this evening, I would like to congratulate my players and announce my resignation from my post," Kartal said.

He said he had made the decision together with his coaching staff to "pave the way" for Fenerbahçe.

"I have resigned from my post whilst there is still time, to assist my beloved Fenerbahçe, my players and future managers. I wish everyone a good evening, on the understanding that I shall never return," he said.

Kartal returned to Fenerbahçe in June 2026 for his fourth spell as head coach.

He guided Fenerbahçe into the Champions League phase, marking the club's first appearance in the competition's main stage since the 2008-09 season.







































