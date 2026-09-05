Vlahovic fires Beşiktaş to 2-1 derby win over Fenerbahçe

Dusan Vlahovic scored the winner as Beşiktaş came from behind to defeat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in an Istanbul derby on the fourth matchday of the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Beşiktaş created the first opportunity at Chobani Stadium in the 16th minute when Leandro Trossard received a pass from Orkun Kokcu and tested Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Ederson from the left side of the penalty area.

Ederson made another save six minutes later, diving to his left to deny Junior Olaitan's long-range effort.

Despite Beşiktaş' early pressure, Fenerbahçe opened the scoring in the 26th minute.

Archie Brown sent a long throw into the penalty area, where the ball fell to Milan Skriniar following a defensive clearance. The Slovak defender converted from close range.

Beşiktaş equalized in the 38th minute as Trossard played Ridvan Yilmaz through on the left side of the area.

The Turkish left-back directed a low shot into the far corner, sending the teams into halftime level at 1-1.

Fenerbahçe nearly restored their lead in the 43rd minute when Mason Greenwood dribbled past Ridvan Yilmaz and Emirhan Topcu before sending his angled shot narrowly wide.

Beşiktaş continued to threaten after the break, with Ederson denying Vlahovic in a one-on-one situation in the 57th minute following Olaitan's pass.

Fenerbahçe created their only other shot on target in the 66th minute.

Kerem Akturkoglu headed Ederson's long goal kick into the path of Vedat Muriqi, whose effort from outside the area was saved by Alexander Nubel.

Ederson made another one-on-one save a minute later, stopping Ilhan Fakili after he was released by Olaitan.

Vlahovic eventually found the winner in the 73rd minute.

Olaitan started the counterattack by finding Orkun Kokcu on the left. Kokcu drew Ederson away from his goal before passing to Vlahovic, who finished into an empty net.

Trossard nearly extended the visitors' lead in the 81st minute, but his long-range effort struck the frame of the goal and went out.

After falling behind 2-1, Fenerbahçe struggled to create clear chances for an equalizer in the closing stages.

The victory took Beşiktaş to nine points from four matches, while Fenerbahçe remained at six.