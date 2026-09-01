 Contact Us
News Sports Man City agree to sign Fernandez from Chelsea for British record fee

Man City agree to sign Fernandez from Chelsea for British record fee

Manchester City struck a record-equaling £125 million deal with Chelsea on Tuesday to sign Argentine international midfielder Enzo Fernández ahead of the transfer deadline.

Reuters SPORTS
Published September 01,2026 08:34 PM
Subscribe
MAN CITY AGREE TO SIGN FERNANDEZ FROM CHELSEA FOR BRITISH RECORD FEE

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign ⁠midfielder Enzo ⁠Fernandez for £125million ($169.08 million), British media reported on Tuesday, with ⁠the fee set to equal the Premier League transfer record.

The Athletic reported Fernandez was given permission by Chelsea to undergo ⁠a medical. ⁠The transfer window closes later on Tuesday at 2300 BST (2200 GMT).

The fee would equal the British transfer record ⁠set when Liverpool signed Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United last year.

Fernandez joined Chelsea from ⁠Benfica ‌in ‌January 2023 on ⁠an 8-1/2-year ‌contract for a then-British record ⁠fee of £106.8 ⁠million.