Man City agree to sign Fernandez from Chelsea for British record fee

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign ⁠midfielder Enzo ⁠Fernandez for £125million ($169.08 million), British media reported on Tuesday, with ⁠the fee set to equal the Premier League transfer record.

The Athletic reported Fernandez was given permission by Chelsea to undergo ⁠a medical. ⁠The transfer window closes later on Tuesday at 2300 BST (2200 GMT).

The fee would equal the British transfer record ⁠set when Liverpool signed Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United last year.

Fernandez joined Chelsea from ⁠Benfica ‌in ‌January 2023 on ⁠an 8-1/2-year ‌contract for a then-British record ⁠fee of £106.8 ⁠million.







