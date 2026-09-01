News World Merz accused of leading Germany closer to war with Russia

Merz accused of leading Germany closer to war with Russia

German politician Sahra Wagenknecht criticized Berlin's retaliatory measures against Moscow on Tuesday, asserting that a harmless drone incident at Leipzig Airport is no justification for escalating diplomatic conflict with Russia.

German populist politician Sahra Wagenknecht has sharply criticized the measures taken against Russia over the failed drone attack in Leipzig, saying that even if Russia were behind it, a drone that caused no damage was no reason to "stoke a dangerously escalatory situation."



"Even if Russia were behind it, a drone that caused no damage whatsoever is no reason to fan the flames of a dangerously escalating situation," said Wagenknecht, who split from The Left party in 2024 over refugee policy, Covid-19 vaccination and the war in Ukraine to found her own eponymous alliance, the BSW. This could end in a war with Russia, she warned.



The drones attributed to Russia had not exploded, she added, and pointed out that German government had not responded to the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines between Russia and Germany, which she said had originated from Ukraine.



Wagenknecht accused Chancellor Friedrich Merz of escalating the situation with Russia: "Merz is leading us ever closer to war with Russia."



The German government had said earlier on Tuesday evening that the failed explosive drone attack on Leipzig/Halle airport was attributable to Russia.



It announced a series of retaliatory measures, including the closure of the Russian consulate general in Bonn, the termination of the contract for the Russian House cultural institute in Berlin - and further sanctions.









