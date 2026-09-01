Occupier violence in West Bank serves Netanyahu, allies: Former Israeli premier

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak said Tuesday that occupier violence in the West Bank serves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political partners.

Speaking to Israel's 103 FM radio about escalating occupier attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, Barak said the damage was "huge" and that while the public may not fully understand it, "the prime minister and his ministers understand what is happening."

"There is actual encouragement from senior ministers in the government, a blind eye from other parts of the political system and disregard by some executive bodies as a result of indirect pressure," he said.

Barak warned that a single incident could ignite the occupied West Bank and be used to cancel Israel's general elections scheduled for Oct. 27, which opinion polls suggest Netanyahu may lose.

"It is enough for one small incident, when one thug starts something, to lead to massive chaos in the West Bank that would result in the cancellation of the elections," he said.

"Anyone with insight understands that this serves Netanyahu and his political partners, because it would enable them to prevent the elections," he added.

Barak said Netanyahu had become "like a wounded animal in a trap" and that "nothing will deter him," warning that the Israeli premier would "use any means" to prevent the elections.

"If he loses, he will not be a member of the government. This will immediately accelerate the formation of an inquiry commission, and then the protocols will be opened and it will become clear what happened and what warnings he received from regional commanders about what was going to happen," he said.

The occupied West Bank has seen a rise in occupier attacks on Palestinians, their property and livelihoods in recent weeks, alongside continued Israeli raids and military operations.

Around 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 141 illegal settlements and 224 settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, including 250,000 in 15 illegal settlements in occupied East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian figures.