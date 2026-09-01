CANADAS DAVID JOINS ATLETICO MADRID ON SEASON-LONG LOAN

Atletico Madrid have signed Canada striker Jonathan David on loan from Juventus for the season, both clubs announced on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old scored 109 goals in 232 games for Lille, winning Ligue 1 and the French Super Cup, before joining Juventus in 2025.
David is Canada's all-time leading goalscorer with 42 goals and scored three times at the 2026 World Cup.
He made 46 appearances across all domestic and European competitions last season for Juventus, scoring eight goals, alongside one further appearance at the start of the current campaign.
He will compete for playing time with Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth, who missed early matches through a muscle injury.