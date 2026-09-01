CANADAS DAVID JOINS ATLETICO MADRID ON SEASON-LONG LOAN

Atletico Madrid have signed Canada striker Jonathan David on loan from ⁠Juventus for ⁠the season, both clubs announced on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old scored 109 ⁠goals in 232 games for Lille, winning Ligue 1 and the French Super Cup, before joining Juventus in 2025.

David is Canada's all-time leading ⁠goalscorer ⁠with 42 goals and scored three times at the 2026 World Cup.

He made 46 appearances across all domestic and European ⁠competitions last season for Juventus, scoring eight goals, alongside one further appearance at the start of the current campaign.

He ‌will ‌compete for playing ⁠time with ‌Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth, who ⁠missed early matches ⁠through a muscle injury.





