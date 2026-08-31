Raphinha and Lamine doubles lift Barcelona past Rayo Vallecano

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal both scored twice as Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 5-2 at the Camp Nou on Monday ⁠to maintain their ⁠perfect start to the season and jump to the top of the LaLiga table.

Vallecano took the lead ⁠in the 12th minute through Sergio Camello before Raphinha equalised in the 19th for the defending champions. Two minutes later, Lamine curled a left-footed effort into the top corner of the net to give the hosts the lead.

It was more bad news ⁠for ⁠Vallecano after the break as defender Florian Lejeune scored an own goal off a cross from Anthony Gordon in the 51st minute, yet the visitors managed to pull one back when Camello headed home a corner ⁠eight minutes later.

But Barcelona did not let up as Raphinha scored his fifth goal of the season in the 71st minute, with Gordon providing a back-heeled assist, before Lamine sealed the win with ⁠a ‌low ‌strike in the 90th minute.

Barcelona ⁠moved top of ‌the table with nine points, sitting ahead of Real Madrid, who ⁠also have nine points, ⁠on goal difference. Vallecano are 18th ⁠with no wins and one point after three matches.





